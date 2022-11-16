Yankees and Anthony Rizzo agree to a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million

Anthony Rizzo The team announced Tuesday that it is re-signing with the New York Yankees on a two-year deal with a club option for a third year.

Rizzo will make $34 million over the next two seasons plus a club option for 2025 that includes a $6 million buyout, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Bassan, bringing the total to a guaranteed $40 million. His option for 2025 is $17 million, which means he could win up to $51 million.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo returned to New York for the 2022 season in a two-year, $32 million deal that included opting out after the first year. He became a free agent after dropping out of the sophomore year.

Rizzo hit 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career—he had never hit more—and had 75 RBI in 130 games despite a . 224 batting average. The 33-year-old was sidelined between August 31 and September 18 due to back pain and headaches from an epidural to treat his back.

Rizzo quickly became a favorite teammate for many current Yankees including Aaron Judge who is also a free agent. In recently completed GM meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated that keeping Rizzo was a priority—as well as re-signing Judge.

Rizzo’s home runs were 40% of the Yankees’ 77 by left-handed hitters, and his RBIs were 37% of 202 by New York lefties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.