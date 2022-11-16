November 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Yankees and Anthony Rizzo agree to a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million

Yankees and Anthony Rizzo agree to a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million

Joy Love November 16, 2022 1 min read

Anthony Rizzo The team announced Tuesday that it is re-signing with the New York Yankees on a two-year deal with a club option for a third year.

Rizzo will make $34 million over the next two seasons plus a club option for 2025 that includes a $6 million buyout, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Bassan, bringing the total to a guaranteed $40 million. His option for 2025 is $17 million, which means he could win up to $51 million.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo returned to New York for the 2022 season in a two-year, $32 million deal that included opting out after the first year. He became a free agent after dropping out of the sophomore year.

Rizzo hit 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career—he had never hit more—and had 75 RBI in 130 games despite a . 224 batting average. The 33-year-old was sidelined between August 31 and September 18 due to back pain and headaches from an epidural to treat his back.

Rizzo quickly became a favorite teammate for many current Yankees including Aaron Judge who is also a free agent. In recently completed GM meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated that keeping Rizzo was a priority—as well as re-signing Judge.

Rizzo’s home runs were 40% of the Yankees’ 77 by left-handed hitters, and his RBIs were 37% of 202 by New York lefties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

See also  Tiger Woods feels like he's going to play in the Masters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

World Cup 2022 Team Guides: Everything you need to know

November 15, 2022 Joy Love
8 min read

Taylor Hynecke, the leaders stun the undefeated Eagles

November 15, 2022 Joy Love
9 min read

Thompson: The two Warriors timelines falter, and something has to give

November 15, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Jana Kramer says Chris Evans ghosted her after ’embarrassing’ bathroom accident: ‘I never heard from him again’

November 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Artemis 1 on track for launch: how to watch live

November 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Yankees and Anthony Rizzo agree to a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million

November 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers Wi-Fi 7, with 32-bit support

November 16, 2022 Len Houle