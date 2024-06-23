June 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton exits early vs. Braves with hamstring tightness

Joy Love June 23, 2024

Giancarlo Stanton spent the offseason getting leaner in hopes of avoiding the leg injuries that plagued him for most of his time with the Yankees.

It worked for over two months.

That changed in Saturday’s 8-3 win over Atlanta.

The Yankees announced that Stanton left the game with tightness in his left hamstring and will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Stanton suffered the injury and scored from second on Gleyber Torres’ double after Stanton had doubled to open the bottom of the fourth.

“Hopefully it’s not a big deal,” Aaron Boone said. “He came to me and needed to get out. … He’s obviously dealt with these types of things in the past.

Aaron Judge added: “He is a force for us in the middle of the attack. “I hope we get some good news.”

Trent Gresham hit a bunt for Stanton to lead off the bottom of the sixth — and later came back in the seventh.


Giancarlo Stanton, who doubled and then scored in the fourth inning, exited the game early when he was hit by a hit with Trent Gresham during the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Braves. Robert Sabo/New York Post

For Stanton, it’s just the latest in a long line of leg issues that have plagued the 34-year-old since joining the Yankees before the 2018 season.

Unlike recent seasons, Stanton has not played the outfield at all and been productive at the plate, coming back from an ugly 2023 with 18 homers in 69 games.

He missed some time last year with a left hamstring strain, and in 2022 his left Achilles tendon and right gastrocnemius are strained.

In 2021, Stanton also suffered a right calf strain, as well as a left quad strain, which followed a left hamstring strain in 2020 and a right knee sprain in 2019.

All of those injuries required IL stints.

He has a contract until 2027.

