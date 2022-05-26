Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on injured list

9:30 pm: While the team announced Stanton’s injury as a calf injury, Boone told reporters tonight that the former NL MVP is already dealing with an ankle infection (via Lindsey Adler of Athletic). The hope is that Stanton will be able to return after a minimal IL stay.

5:47 PM: The Yankees announced a series of moves ahead of tonight’s game with the Orioles. Most notably, the rhombus hitter/right fielder Giancarlo Stanton Heading to the 10-day casualty list due to a strain in his right calf. As New York developed the Redeemer Jonathan Loisiga In 15 days of IL and designated catch Rob Brantley for commissioning. In similar moves, the Yankees welcomed Joey Gallo Back from the list of people infected with Covid-19. They also mentioned painkillers JB Sears And David McKay From Triple A Scranton / Wilkes Barre.

Stanton has been one of the best hitters in the AL Yankees’ leading team. He’s mashing in a .285/ .339/ .523 clip, and tied him 11 times at home to finish fifth in the MLB. The massive player has a personal low walk rate of 8.3%, but deals more than enough damage on contact to make up for the corresponding drop in his base percentage. Stanton has been a key part of a squad that has been among the best in the league. Aaron Judge He plays at an MVP-type pace during the first month and a half of the season, with Stanton and Anthony Rizzo It also offers medium-caliber production on demand.

Unfortunately, Stanton is no stranger to the list of sufferers. He’s made it to IL with leg issues in each of the past four years. Stanton missed a large part of the 2019 campaign with a right knee sprain, then lost more than half of his short 2020 season with a left hamstring strain. The 32-year-old had less IL due to a left quadriplegic strain last year and is clearly going to miss some time with his current illness. The timeline remains unclear, but director Aaron Boone told reporters last night (via Joel Sherman from The New York Post) that he was heading to an MRI after coming out of yesterday’s game with a tight calf.

The Yankees have been hit hard by injuries in recent days. New York lost pitchers Chad Green And Louis Gill For Tommy John’s actions over the weekend. closer Aroldis Chapman He hit IL with Achilles tendinitis yesterday, and Boone told reporters this afternoon that Loáisiga was going to IL with Shoulder discomfort. The team’s official diagnosis for Loáisiga is a shoulder infection.

New York welcomes Gallo back into the squad just days after he hit the virus list. Striking defense player IL hit Sunday as part of a trio of Yankees with flu-like symptoms, but he and Kyle Higashioka They quickly returned. Gallo is capable of dressing anywhere in a corner but has been struggling this season, only owning a .176/.294/.333 streak through 119 board appearances.

Brantel was drawn to the 40-man roster once Higashioka came out to provide some striking depth behind him. Jose Trevino. With Higahioka now back, Brantly loses his place on the roster after appearing in a single match. The 32-year-old has seen brief major league action in each of the past four years, but has not counted more than 40 MLB board games in a single season since 2013. He would have the right to turn down an outright assignment in favor of a minor league free agency if Go through unclaimed concessions.