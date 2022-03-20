Yes, Hogwarts Legacy is really coming to the Nintendo Switch

participation in Nintendo Live On

Nintendo fans got a surprise on Friday when it was discovered Hogwarts Legacy A next-generation game inspired by the famous Harry Potter books and movies is coming to Switch.

This was the affirmation Participate in the frequently asked questions on the game’s official website, and now in an update, Chandler Wood, Warner Bros. Community Manager. Avalanche, that’s up with the team at GoNintendo. Here is the full exchange (via Twitter):

“We don’t have any more details right now except to confirm that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Switch.”

Significantly, it is still not clear if the Switch game will be Decent Release or cloud version. The original Hogwarts Legacy for Switch was followed by the reveal of the Nintendo box art game (via Amazon), which indicates it’s getting a physical and digital release on the system. You can view the cover in . format Our previous story.

So, there you are, according to a response from a WB Avalanche representative – Hogwarts Legacy is really coming to Switch.

Players can look forward to an “open-world, single-player, role-playing video game set in the magical world of the 19th century”. Hogwarts Legacy is out for Holiday 2022, Interested in playing the Switch version? Tell us in the comments.