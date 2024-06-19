June 19, 2024

Yes, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is getting a physical release

Len Houle June 19, 2024 2 min read

The fighting game community got a big surprise during the recent Nintendo Direct broadcast with the reveal of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

This bundle will arrive sometime this year for Switch, PlayStation, and PC, and contains seven old classics including Marvel vs. Capcom 2: The New Age of Heroes. Of course, there have already been some questions about the actual release and we have some good news for fighting fans.

Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gatch has reached out to Capcom, confirming that a physical release is on its way to Switch:

“Capcom PR has just confirmed to me that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will be getting a physical release on Switch as well as PS4.”

The listing on Nintendo’s official Japanese website also indicates how the Switch version will be available as a “bundle edition” according to a rough translation (thanks for the heads up, HammerGalladeBro).

Capcom has made its previous fighting collection releases (including Capcom Fighting Collection and other titles such as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection) available locally. The same news confirms that the physical release will be coming to PlayStation 4 as well 2024.

