Yevgeny Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s Chef,” admits to creating Wagner

The Secret Service Westerners have their confirmation. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to the Kremlin, admitted on Monday that he founded Wagner, a paramilitary group in 2014 that has been involved in many conflicts around the world, calling it a “pillar” of protecting Russian interests.

Nicknamed “The Cook”. Cheese fries “He acknowledges what Western powers and the media have long insisted is because his catering company supplies the Kremlin.

Putin’s Shadow Army

Wagner, Ukraine, Syria, Libya or the Central African Republic and the Mali, perceived by its opponents as Vladimir Putin’s shadow army, promotes Russian interests by providing fighters but also military instructors and advisers. The Russian president, a year ago, denied that the group carried out its basic tasks and served the interests of the Russian state.

It comes after a video surfaced on social media this month of Yevgeny Prigozhin, which appears to show the Ukrainian front recruiting prisoners from Russian prisons to join Wagner’s ranks. The Russian military is in trouble there, and Vladimir Putin last week ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists.

In a post on the social networks of his company Concordin on Monday, Yevgeny Prigozhin admits that he founded the group in 2014 to send skilled fighters to the Ukrainian Donbass, where Moscow organized the emergence of an armed separatist movement. “And then, on May 1, 2014, a group of Patriots named the Wagner Battalion Tactical Group was born.” “Now a confession (…) these guys, heroes, defended the Syrian people, other peoples of the Arab countries, oppressed Africans and Latin Americans, who became the pillar of our homeland,” he still emphasized.

Unknown Dmitry Utkin

Pierced-eyed and shaven-headed, Evguéni Prigojine, at 61, is one of the most complex figures in Putin’s organization, specifically sanctioned by the European Union for his role in the Wagner group. In Russia, he prosecuted the Kremlin’s number one opponent. Alexei Navalny, is now in jail. He has also been accused of being behind at least one “troll factory” that interfered in the 2016 US presidential election that saw Donald Trump’s victory. America has also allowed this.

If he remains in Wagner’s funds, operational controls are in the hands of Dmitry Outkin, according to Russian media. However, little was known about this man in the fifties when he passed through Russian military intelligence.