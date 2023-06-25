Yevgeny Prigozhin’s account on the Russian social network Vkontakte was deleted at the request of Russian justice

Wagner’s boss lost one of his main communication channels. On Sunday, June 25, the account of the press service of Yevgeny Prigojine’s Concord company on the Russian social network Vkontakte was deleted. A news It explains that the audit, ordered by the state prosecutor’s office, was requested by Roskomnadzor, a telecommunications official, on Saturday, a day marked by a failed uprising by a paramilitary group in the country. Follow our life.

Back to the camps for the Wagner militia. Fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s group “Finish their withdrawal from the Voronezh region”, “without incident”, the local governor, Alexander Kousev, said on Sunday. They have too “left the territory” According to officials, of the Lipetsk region. Further south, regional governor Vasily Golubev announced that paramilitary forces had taken control of the military headquarters in Rostov and left the city overnight.

Yevgeny Prigozhin on his way to Belarus? On Sunday morning, we didn’t know where Wagner’s volatile boss was, who had promised the day before. “To free the Russian people” By launching his forces towards Moscow before turning back. While the precise terms of the deal with Wagner are subject to speculation, the Kremlin has vowed to continue operations against the militant leader following the rebellion. “abandoned” And he “Go to Belarus”.

Moscow is still under “anti-terrorist operation regime”. The “regime of anti-terrorist operations” established in Moscow and its region from Friday night to Saturday remained in force on Sunday, despite Wagner’s about-face. Large police patrols were still stationed on the main road leading out of Moscow south of the capital. Traffic restrictions were also enforced on the highway connecting Moscow with the city of Rostov.

Kremlin welcomes “resolution of no new losses”. The Russian President is Vladimir Putin “with thanks” Towards his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, played a mediating role with Yevgeny Prigogine in resolving the crisis. Overnight, Moscow welcomed“Resolution of No New Losses”allowed “to avoid a bloodbath”And assured that these events will not affect “not at all” Russian attack on Ukraine.

Five people were killed in the strike at Kew. The death toll from a Russian airstrike in Kew early Saturday has risen to five, the capital’s mayor said on Sunday. Vitali Klitschko, After two more people were found in the wreckage.