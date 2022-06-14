Yo dervish sharp in return to Wrigley Field

Homer Jan Gomez’s singles in the second half was Darvish’s only real mistake of the night, a suspended slider that ended up in the left field benches. From there, Darwish was practically untouchable against his former team. He used a tried-and-true formula that they should know all too well in Chicago. He was heavy on the cutter early on, and only when the Cubs hitters caught that spin — he blasted the high-octane four-stitch fastball right next to them.