Yonghui Grocery store Internet Revenue Up 35.36% In H1 2020

Yonghui Supermarket not long ago revealed its semi-once-a-year report for the first half of 2020, stating that it realized functioning revenue of CNY50.52 billion, a 12 months-on-12 months maximize of 22.68% and its internet profit was CNY1.854 billion, a yr-on-year enhance of 35.36%.

Studies showed that Yonghui Grocery store opened 31 new supermarkets during the initially fifty percent of 2020, reaching a full of 938 retailers.

By June 30, 2020, Yonghui Grocery store had 32.84 million customers and it experienced 7.72 million month-to-month active users during the reporting interval. Its on-line profits were CNY4.561 billion, accounting for 9.71% of its most important functioning earnings.

In regards to logistics, Yonghui Supermarket’s logistics facilities experienced protected 25 provinces and towns across China by June 2020, with whole running regions of 600,000 square meters and whole personnel of about 3,075.