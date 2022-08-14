Yooka-Laylee Playtonic Developer Warns About Lil Gator Game Scam

Yooka-Laylee developer and publisher Playtonic Games has issued a warning via social media about a new scam that’s currently making the rounds – linked to a game you’re publishing.

Looks like ‘someone’ is offering MegaWobble’s beta test opportunity crocodile night game. It is slated to release on the Nintendo Switch and several other platforms this year. Apparently, it is actually a scam.

Here’s the full summary from Playtonic, advising players not to click on any links provided in scams:

“It has come to our attention that someone is providing a beta tester for Lil Gator Game. We can confirm this is a scam and not from Playtonic or LilGatorGame. If we are providing this to our communities, we will announce it on Twitter and not via any other channels.

“Please do not click on the links in the scam! If you receive any suspicious messages claiming to be from Playtonic, please let us know. Stay safe everyone”

In Lil Gator, players will embark on a “wonderful” adventure – discover new friends and discover everything the island has to offer while climbing, swimming, tobogganing and sliding. You can learn about this game in our original story:

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Keep an eye out for a Lil Gator release date announcement in the near future.