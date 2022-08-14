August 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Yooka-Laylee Playtonic Developer Warns About Lil Gator Game Scam

Yooka-Laylee Playtonic Developer Warns About Lil Gator Game Scam

Len Houle August 14, 2022 1 min read
picture: Playtonic Friends, MegaWobble / via Steam

Yooka-Laylee developer and publisher Playtonic Games has issued a warning via social media about a new scam that’s currently making the rounds – linked to a game you’re publishing.

Looks like ‘someone’ is offering MegaWobble’s beta test opportunity crocodile night game. It is slated to release on the Nintendo Switch and several other platforms this year. Apparently, it is actually a scam.

Here’s the full summary from Playtonic, advising players not to click on any links provided in scams:

“It has come to our attention that someone is providing a beta tester for Lil Gator Game. We can confirm this is a scam and not from Playtonic or LilGatorGame. If we are providing this to our communities, we will announce it on Twitter and not via any other channels.

“Please do not click on the links in the scam! If you receive any suspicious messages claiming to be from Playtonic, please let us know. Stay safe everyone”

In Lil Gator, players will embark on a “wonderful” adventure – discover new friends and discover everything the island has to offer while climbing, swimming, tobogganing and sliding. You can learn about this game in our original story:

Keep an eye out for a Lil Gator release date announcement in the near future.

See also  iPhone 14 comes in four models without the 'mini' version and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

AMD sets its sights on Gamescom 2022 to announce Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” and AM5 Platform

August 14, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Randomly: Masahiro Sakurai reminds Nintendo fans of 3DS and Wii U eShop closing dates

August 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Owlboy developers go from birds to vikings in their bouncy co-op follow-up

August 13, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Ann Heck’s son mourns his mother: ‘We lost a bright light’

August 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Ignition confirmed at log 1.3 MJ

August 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Teofemo Lopez is back in the saddle and looks ready to take over at 140 after a TKO of Pedro Campa

August 14, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Yooka-Laylee Playtonic Developer Warns About Lil Gator Game Scam

August 14, 2022 Len Houle