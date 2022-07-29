July 29, 2022

You are completely wrong! GTA 6 won’t have the franchise’s first female hero

Len Houle July 29, 2022 2 min read

Earlier this weekWe got our first insight into the development of GTA 6. The game – due out in a couple of years thanks to developer Rockstar’s can-do culture – will clearly set a Bonnie & Clyde-style story set in modern-day Miami, marking the franchise’s “first heroine”. However, it is not – as a few know-it-all frustrated people point out Twitter.

We don’t talk about it GTA Online Customizable silent protagonist either here! In fact, all the way back in 1997, the original GT It was four Heroines – However, they were absent from the PS1 version of the game, which is likely the game most of you have played. The characters — Divine, Katie, Mikki, and Ulrika — all appeared in the original PC version, as well as the Game Boy Color port. Two other playable characters, Gretchen and Candy, will later star in the GBC adaptation of GTA 2.

Of course, the original GTA games are significantly different from the more modern versions, and the character you chose had no effect on the plot and gameplay. So while it’s technically true that the series has had heroines before, we’d expect more depth from the latest game.

However, this story should help dispel those irrational hints that Rockstar was suddenly “awake” – turns out it was all along!

