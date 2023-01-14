You can get up to 20 percent off PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo gift cards this weekend

Happy Saturday! It’s time to unburden, and what better way than some nice savings? If you’re in the market for some digital games or DLC for the console of your choice, Eneba is running some handy promotions that bring the cost down quite a bit. Now, for example, you can get a file A digital storefront PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch digital gift card with up to 20 percent off. Details here:

All of these codes must be claimed on the Eneba website at checkout, and they are Expires at 10 AM ET on Monday, January 16th. However, keep in mind that these prices may change slightly due to currency exchange rates, as Eneba is based in Europe. And remember, these gift card codes are delivered straight to your inbox, and even if you don’t plan on spending them right away, it’s best to claim the code on your account to save.

Could you Save 30 percent in one year on an ad-enabled HBO Max tier Streaming service ahead of premiere tomorrow for The last of us. Normally $99.99 per year, basic annual plan HBO Max Now $69.99 when using a promo code PSTLOU. This deal is available to both new and returning subscribers in the US, and at the end of the year, it’ll roll over to the regular price (so be sure to cancel early if you don’t want this auto-renewal).

HBO Max has certainly made headlines in recent months due to its disturbing removal of old content, numerous cancellations of new shows, and recent price hikes, but it’s still a streaming service that occasionally takes in some big dramas that people are bound to talk about. The latest one, which premieres tomorrow, is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation Triple-A title The last of us. This deal will cover the entire run of the show’s first season, and much more — saving you $30 in the process. See also Sony patent suggests PS3 era surround compatibility could come to PS5

If you’re looking for an e-reader to help you get through the winter, Amazon is it The last generation of the Kindle Paperwhite Currently For sale only $59.99 ($70 off) at Woot. It may be the 10th generation model from 2018, but it’s still a great e-reader today. It has a sharp 6-inch backlit display, and its battery lasts for weeks. While the newer model is a worthwhile upgrade with a larger screen and USB-C support, the last-gen model’s biggest annoyance is that it’s stuck with a Micro USB charging port. However, if you can live with that, it’s a great deal at $60—especially since Woot offers it in new condition with a full warranty, as opposed to a used or refurbished model that might leave you a bit stressed. Read our review.

Sony Bravia X95K 65 inch TV Offered for sale throughout $1,798 on amazon And best buy Now, that’s roughly $500 more than that 2022 model costs. It features HDMI 2.1 support and a bright Mini LED panel that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), making it an excellent TV for both content consumption and gaming, even in brightly lit rooms. It makes sense that this TV has some notable gaming chops since it’s one from Sony, which is described as fully supporting the PlayStation 5’s full feature set. Sure, you can get it right now. The great LG C2, same size, same priceBut if you have concerns about an OLED panel not being bright enough for your space, this Sony Bravia is worth considering. See also Streamer offers $20,000 reward for ending Halo 2 without dying

The Razer Kraken V3 Wired Device Now on clearance for $50.99 ($49 off) at Amazon And best buy. The gaming headset may not have Bluetooth or offer wireless connectivity like its more expensive counterparts, but it does feature RGB lighting — because Razer.

Aesthetics aside, the headset delivers some big sound thanks to some powerful 50mm drivers, along with support for 7.1-like spatial surround sound, which can help you locate enemies in competitive multiplayer games. Since it uses a USB connector, it’s compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch (when docked). Plus, the noise-isolating boom mic can be detached to make it easier for travel…or for those times when you don’t feel like chattering.

