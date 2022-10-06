You can now buy Steam Deck without reservation

Steam Deck by Valve contains Make a great first impression. The company’s first foray into powerful mobile gaming is a great way to play Some of our favorite gamesbut it also comes with one serious drawback: you can’t just buy one. Due to some understandable setbacks (namely the coronavirus pandemic), the limited supply means customers have to make a reservation to buy one of their own, and decks will be shipped in waves. On Thursday, that limitation was lifted: Valve says reservations are no longer needed, and customers can purchase Steam Deck starting today.

This news comes via a brief video update on the official Steam Deck Twitter account. According to Valve, the company now believes production has now reached a point where the supply of Steam Decks can meet console demand, and is relatively confident that a reservation system is no longer required. The company notes that there is always the possibility that increased demand may necessitate the need to bring the reservation system back, but for now? Do you have it! (Valve says customers who are currently waiting for their reservation should expect an email “soon.”)

Valve also announced that the official Steam Deck dock is now available for $89. The dock comes with a USB-C power port, three USB A 3.1 ports, a DisplayPort and HDMI video output, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, along with a power supply in the box. A new software update for Steam Deck will also allow users to tweak the user interface further, which will likely come in handy for those interested in their Steam Decks.

Feel free to add this to your holiday/birthday lists with a heady abandon, because if you’re lucky (and know people who love you – or even admire you – enough) you might actually be able to get one before the end of the year.