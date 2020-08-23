You can now live at the old Somerfield supermarket HQ – this is how much it costs

Flats inside the transformed Somerfield offices in Hartcliffe are now finished and ready for residents.

Parkview Campus on Whitchurch Lane served for years as the headquarters of the supermarket chain, but shut in 2009 after the company was taken over by the Co-op.

Developers embarked on building works to create more than 600 flats on the site, and it would seem that at least some of them are now complete.

Eleven of the two-bedroom flats are currently being marketed to rent on Rightmove, ranging in price between £900 per month and £1,150.

Tenants can move in from next week, and photos on the site show a modern interior with a small open-plan kitchen and living area.

The marketing material, which refers to the site as Imperial Apartments, states: “[The property] is located on the site of the old Parkview Building (ex Somerfield Supermarket HQ), which has now been converted into living accommodation set across four zones and four floors.

“The internal courtyards have been transformed into beautiful green areas, including Zen gardens and water features.

“Inside, there are a number of communal use rooms where the site will organise activities for residents, gym facilities, quiet rooms, and communal lounge areas in the corridors. There is also plans to house an on site catering team, with food and drink available for purchase.”

Each floor and zone has fob access entry and there is a 24/7 security and concierge team.

There is a large private car park and “ample bike storage” facilities.

A planning application seeking permission for another 91 homes, on land formerly used as part of the Somerfield car park, is yet to be decided by Bristol City Council.

Developers are also hoping to build a playground on the site, on land formerly used as the outdoor seating area for the office restaurant.

Plans are still with the city council and show that there would be swings, a slide and stepping posts.