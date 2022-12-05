December 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

You can save some dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 now

You can save some dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 now

Len Houle December 5, 2022 2 min read
An apple 2022 iPad Air which has the same chip as last year’s iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for nearly 20 percent off.
The iPad Air Slots below the iPad Pro and is the logical choice for anyone who needs a laptop-like tablet without the bells and whistles of the more expensive iPad Pro.
It is powered by the M1 and is the cheapest entry point into the M series chipset. The processor is incredibly fast and will handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.
The 2022 iPad Air It has a modern design with an aluminum back, uniform edges and flat sides. It offers a 10.9-inch display, all-day battery life, and a dual speaker system.

Instead of the Face ID system, the iPad Air features a very reliable fingerprint scanner. The tablet has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage feature.

The device is also compatible with older Apple accessories and will be supported for many years to come, which cannot be said about most Android tablets.

It also supports Universal Control, which lets you use a single mouse and keyboard between your Mac and iPad, as well as Sidecar, which lets you use your tablet as a secondary display for your Mac.

Basically, the iPad Air is a cheaper version of the iPad Pro (of sorts) and totally worth considering if you don’t want extravagant features like a ProMotion display that’s useless when displaying static text or watching a video, Face ID, and a LIDAR sensor.

See also  Max Payne 1 & 2 is being remastered by Remedy and Rockstar for PS5, PC and Xbox

The 64GB WiFi model, which normally costs $599.99, is $100 off now and can be yours for $499.99. This is a very nice discount for a device that really offers the perfect balance of price, features, portability, and performance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

ASUS confirms Radeon RX 7900 XTX / XT TUF Gaming clock speeds

December 5, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

The RPS Advent Calendar 2022, December 4th

December 4, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All skins, emotes, and other cosmetics

December 4, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Rumor Digest: William Regal Deal, AEW Plan, Sasha Banks, More!

December 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Where did Earth’s oxygen come from? A new study hints at an unexpected source

December 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

World Cup 2022 Schedule – Round of 16, Calendar, Match Schedule, Brackets

December 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

You can save some dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 now

December 5, 2022 Len Houle