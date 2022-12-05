You can save some dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 now

An apple 2022 iPad Air which has the same chip as last year’s iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for nearly 20 percent off.

The iPad Air Slots below the iPad Pro and is the logical choice for anyone who needs a laptop-like tablet without the bells and whistles of the more expensive iPad Pro.

It is powered by the M1 and is the cheapest entry point into the M series chipset. The processor is incredibly fast and will handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

The 2022 iPad Air It has a modern design with an aluminum back, uniform edges and flat sides. It offers a 10.9-inch display, all-day battery life, and a dual speaker system.

Instead of the Face ID system, the iPad Air features a very reliable fingerprint scanner. The tablet has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage feature.

The device is also compatible with older Apple accessories and will be supported for many years to come, which cannot be said about most Android tablets.

It also supports Universal Control, which lets you use a single mouse and keyboard between your Mac and iPad, as well as Sidecar, which lets you use your tablet as a secondary display for your Mac.

Basically, the iPad Air is a cheaper version of the iPad Pro (of sorts) and totally worth considering if you don’t want extravagant features like a ProMotion display that’s useless when displaying static text or watching a video, Face ID, and a LIDAR sensor.

The 64GB WiFi model, which normally costs $599.99, is $100 off now and can be yours for $499.99. This is a very nice discount for a device that really offers the perfect balance of price, features, portability, and performance.