You can spin the gear in Notepad for Windows 11 which is fun

I just spent an hour spinning gear in the new Notepad app for Windows 11. Reddit users I discovered this delightful add-on for Windows 11 recently, and as a daily Notepad user, I’m addicted. Not at the level of the nineties solitaire Addictive, but I can’t stop spinning that damn gear every time I open Notepad now. Spin, spin, spin.

I don’t know why Microsoft added this little animation that most people will never discover, but I love this little Windows Easter egg. It’s not limited to Notepad either. The latest Windows 11 test builds include a file New task manager user interfaceAnd there’s a tool you can rotate there, too. This means that every time I go to force an app to crash in Task Manager, I’ll spend more time than I should spin the little gear in the corner.

I shouldn’t really be surprised that this exists, because Microsoft loves a good Easter egg. Last year, the company celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Xbox with secret codes On Limited Edition consoles and the Xbox Series X console. Clippy has also replaced Cortana In a Windows Phone Easter egg, and a Ski FreeA similar surfing game made its way to Microsoft Edge a couple of years ago.

Some of Microsoft’s Easter eggs are well hidden away for decades to go undetected. a 20 year old xbox easter egg It was discovered last year, just weeks after another hidden claim surfaced Found in Windows 95.

Now, if you email or tweet me and wonder why I haven’t answered…I’m probably busy spinning gear in Notepad.