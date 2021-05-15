Your Daily Horoscope: May 15

If today is your birthday

You will definitely talk to Mars this year in the communication area of ​​your chart on your birthday – but will you be hiking as well? Make sure the goals you reach are not too far away.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Once you get your teeth on something, no force on earth can stop it from swallowing it. The risk now is that you may not be able to decide which of your many goals you want to achieve. Make a choice and then act quickly!

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

It doesn’t take much to get you out this weekend, but the planets warn you if you lose your mood now, and then you may regret it, so take a deep breath and slowly count to 10. Is it worth talking about this particular issue? Probably not.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

There are times when you have to be blunt, and saying things you know can hurt people’s feelings. You will be compelled to call it quits when you see it at some point this weekend. Make fun of it if you can – laughter always helps.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23):

You will have to work hard to stay on top of a situation that is starting to move away from you. You can, of course, ignore it and let it out, but if things go bad, you’ll be the one to blame.

Leo (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Try to be very excited this weekend. Of course it is okay to be emotional, but it is not okay to be carried away and allow your emotions to take full control of your life. You can do a lot more if you are a little quieter.

Virgo (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

This weekend you should avoid things like plague. Overall it should be a good thing if it is something that makes your heart beat faster. You need to remind yourself sometimes that you are truly alive!

Libra (September 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if you don’t have the right qualifications for a job of your choice – go for it anyway and impress those in positions of power with your energy and ideas. If you throw yourself into the deep end, you will learn to swim.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will be in a strong mood this weekend, in the mood to do things. However, you should be aware that your abrasive attitude towards those who do not reach your high standards will turn them into allies against you. Minimize your action.

Socitarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Defend your beliefs in every way for the next 48 hours, but do not declare war on people because they have a different outlook on life. The world is a great place for all shades, so brighten up and enjoy the diversity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be a bit aggressive this weekend, which will be fine as long as the aggression is channeled into creative nodes. It may help to do something physically normal like a sport or an adventure activity. Challenge yourself at every level.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Disagree with what others are doing, but it is not right to try to stop them if they really do not break the law. Would you be happy if they tried to stop you from doing what you say is right? Let them get it.

Fish (Feb. 20 – March 20):

It is important that you maintain a high profile this weekend. For those in positions of authority, find out who you are and what your abilities are. Too much fish for a change – this may not come naturally to you, but it will come to your attention.

