Your horoscope for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Since you have a practical frame of mind, dealing with shared property, taxes, debts, insurance issues, and someone else’s wealth and resources is a good option. You won’t hesitate to speak up. At the same time, you are keen on beautifying your home and making repairs.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Today a discussion may take place with someone older or more experienced. If so, listen up because they have some helpful tips for you. (Hey, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.) It might have to do with finances because money is definitely what’s on your mind right now.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This will be a productive day because you are enthusiastic about work and have a relatively sensible state of mind. (I say relatively because it is possible to fall for a tempting idea that sounds better than it actually is.) Keep your wits about you and don’t act on anything unless you’re sure.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This is a good day for you because if you make time to practice something or hone a skill perhaps related to sports or the performing arts, you will make excellent progress! Your mind is determined and you are willing to work to achieve results. I did well!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This may be discussed with a parent or older family member. It can benefit you in terms of inheritance, real estate, practical or financial assistance. With Mars at the top of your chart, you are ambitious about exploring opportunities, which is a good thing. Listen to what is presented to you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are in a practical frame of mind today, which is why you will be able to work on details or do routine tasks that you might normally avoid. Discussions with others will be serious, but hopefully practical in a way that is useful to you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Travel calls! At the same time, discussions with superiors will be beneficial because you make a great impression on others. However, your focus today is on practical purchases as well as sensible ways to boost your profits. Advice from someone older or more experienced may help.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The moon in your sign dances favorably with Saturn, which will give you a sober and realistic view of life. It also means that you will be able to bear minor difficulties with patience. You may see practical ways to handle a social situation or work with children.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

If you have a chance, look for privacy and a fun atmosphere because this will appeal to you today. Or you might enjoy a nature walk on your own. (She loves being outside.) You’ll probably take a nap because you need more rest this week! Pamper yourself a little.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Someone, perhaps an acquaintance, who is older or more experienced than you, may have good advice for you today. Whatever they say may cause you to rethink your future goals, especially if you see a more practical or efficient approach.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You have high visibility today, which means people are noticing you more than usual. In contrast, you may be more interested in financial matters and settling things the way you want. This could be about profits, cash flow, or anything you have.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This is a good day for studying or writing. You may be finishing a project, book, or manuscript. Since you have the patience to handle detail work, you may want to make travel plans for the future. (Home and family are the focus.)

If your birthday is today

Actor Richard Madden (1986) shares your birthday. You want life to be interesting! You are charming, passionate and adventurous. You are serious about your profession. This year brings exciting changes and an increase in personal freedom. Be flexible so you can go with the flow and seek new opportunities. Travel is possible.