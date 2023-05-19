Youth unemployment crisis in China: 1 in 5 is unemployed

Xu Xiang, 21, started looking for a job in February and has had no luck so far. Ms. Xu, a financial management major at a college in Chengdu, China, said she had received five responses to about 100 applications. Graduation in a few weeks.

“I’m not sure I’ll find a job,” she said. She said the only thing that made her feel less anxious was knowing she wasn’t alone – most of her classmates were facing similar problems.

Ms. Xu is one of the nearly 12 million Chinese expected to enter the job pool next month at a difficult time. The government reported this week that 20.4 percent of people aged 16 to 24 looking for work were unemployed in April. This is the highest level since China began releasing the statistic in 2018.

High youth unemployment has been a grim stain on the Chinese economy for several years, exacerbated by tough pandemic health restrictions that have limited travel, decimated small businesses and damaged consumer confidence. The government, facing rare public discontent as young professionals in major cities across China protested “zero Covid” rules, abruptly announced in December that it would begin easing policies. But the youth unemployment rate remained high, even as the overall rate fell two months in a row.