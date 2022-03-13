March 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

YouTube Vanced is shutting down 'for legal reasons'

YouTube Vanced is shutting down ‘for legal reasons’

Len Houle March 14, 2022 2 min read

The popular Vanced YouTube app has been discontinued. The creators of Vanced revealed that the project will be closed in the coming days, with download links set to be removed. While the app will continue to work for anyone who currently has it installed on Android, without any future updates, it will likely stop working at some point soon. Vanced’s owners say they had to stop the project for “legal reasons”.

Fansid It is a popular third-party YouTube app for Android, especially because it allows YouTube users to block all YouTube video ads without a Premium subscription. Vanced also includes a true black theme, customizations not shown in the official YouTube for Android app.

It’s not immediately clear if Google was involved in stopping Vanced, but it’s very likely. YouTube owned by Google Force two famous Discord music bots to go offline Last year, before starting to test ads-supported Integrate YouTube into Discord Just weeks later. Popular music bots Rythm and Groovy Discord have also avoided ads on the service, allowing Discord users to listen to music together.

“Vanced has been discontinued,” reads A telegram message From the owners of Fanseed. “We know this isn’t something you want to hear, but it’s something we need to do.” We’ve reached out to Google for comment on the discontinuation of Vanced, and will update you accordingly.

Stop the backward project

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links will be deleted. The Discord server, Telegram chat, and subreddit will remain for now. We know that’s not something you want to hear, but we had to do. We want to thank you all for the support over the years.

Edit (1): The current version will continue to work.
Edit (2): This was done for legal reasons.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

Mac Studio is a legendary achievement

March 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Random: Console modr makes ‘Dummy Portable GameCube’ a reality

March 13, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

Jabra Elite 85t noise canceling device is on sale at the best price yet

March 13, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

March 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A bus-sized asteroid is flying close to Earth today. Watch it live.

March 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Arizona Seeds, Gonzaga, KS, Baylor

March 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

YouTube Vanced is shutting down ‘for legal reasons’

March 14, 2022 Len Houle