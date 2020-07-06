YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #82 – The Finest Matter You’ll Hear All Week

The YWT Podcast is again with the most up-to-date on the NHL and the Flyers. Among the subject areas talked about are Oskar Lindblom as he manufactured his return to the ice and concluded up treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma, the most up-to-date updates on the NHL’s return to enjoy strategy and hub towns, some discussion on CBA negotiations which include the chance of NHL gamers returning to the Olympics, the draft lottery and considerably extra.

Host Kyle Collington and co-host Kevin Durso are joined by a new guest, Josh Guertler to chat about it all.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast down below and be confident to subscribe on iTunes, Google Engage in, Spotify and Podbean.

You can also observe the newest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see upcoming demonstrates.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=x8sMLnjEnnQ

As constantly, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, comply with Josh Guertler on Twitter @GuertlerJosh and stick to producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.