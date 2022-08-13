USATSI



Planes Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson left the opening game of the New York season against Philadelphia Eagles After suffering a knee injury. With more than four minutes to play in the first quarter, Wilson took the first and 10 shots from the 40-yard line at New York and rushed to the right. Turning higher, Wilson attempted a mid-court cut to jolt one of the would-be attackers and awkwardly descended.

At first he was helped by one of his teammates and he was noticeably limping. Then Wilson was sent to the locker room for further evaluation and officially planes Doubtful sentenced to return with a knee injury. Wilson did not return to the game, and Gates coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson will have an MRI on Saturday.

Given that this is just a show, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team would keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the game even if he’s healthy enough to go. This injury has room for concern, as Wilson did not appear to have been affected when he took to the field. And any time a non-contact injury occurs, the team must let their breaths go.

Prior to the injury, Wilson had not a hot start. On the evening’s opening flight, he threw a poor interception by Eagles quarterback Keizer White on a pass assigned to Corey Davis. Wilson completed three of his five passes for 23 yards before going down.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft enters his sophomore season after a rocky slate campaign. In 13 games, he completed only 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.