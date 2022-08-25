Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “completely disconnected” from grid, Ukrainian operator announces

Question: Communication lines have been damaged by “fires” near the plant and “terrorist attacks” by Russia, which now controls the site.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is under Russian control A victim of multiple blastsThere is “totally disconnected” of electricity network after damage to communication lines “For the first time in its history”, Ukrainian operator Energoatom announced on Thursday, August 25. These were damaged by “fire” Near power plant and “Terrorist Attacks” Russia in recent days, promising Energy.

“Earlier three communication links were damaged in terrorist attacks” Russians, the operator continues. Electricity of nuclear power plant is ensured from thermal power station. “Works underway to connect one reactor to network”He adds.

Moscow and Kiev have for weeks blamed each other for several bombings targeting the six-reactor 6,000-megawatt nuclear plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since March. Ukraine accuses Russia of stockpiling heavy weapons at the Zaporizhia power plant and using it as a base for attacks on Ukrainian positions, which Moscow denies.

The UN has called for a demilitarized zone to be established around the plant to guarantee the safety of the site and allow inspection work. A site visit A Kremlin-verified International Atomic Energy Agency should be organized soon.