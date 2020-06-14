Are you a regular customer of the Loblaws and want to checkout on Zehrs maybe like due to its nearby your location but worried about how it will be then you don’t need to be because Zehrs is a chain of the Loblaws Group, so you can expect the same quality of Loblaws in the Zehrs.

In This Article, You can preview Zehr’s latest flyers and get the latest money-saving tips while shopping, Read till the end.

Zehrs Latest Flyers & offers

Almost 90 percent of shopping malls provide weekly flyers, but all of them can’t become Zehrs, mainly because of the lots of offers they are providing in their flyers.

Even Though there are lot of big supermarket near my home such as No-frills, Giant Tiger, Loblaws still I prefer Zehrs over them because of the reason I love their flyers that much, For the past 10 years I have been seeing all the flyers of the big one but yer the Zehrs flyers is always the best.

Which Flyer is for You?

Unlike other supermarts which confuse people with providing three to four flyers based on the cities they live in and actually this is really confusing for people because sometimes they load up different flyers and think that it belongs to their region and start making a list of the wrong flyers.

When they go to the shop, they can’t really save money which they were thinking that they are really going to do. And that’s what is the biggest speciality of Zehr’s flyers because they provide common unique flyers for all the regions and it covers the whole of Canada wherever the Zehrs is available.

Zehrs Flyer

Zehrs Weekly Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

This flyer includes important cities such as Kitchener, Barrie, Guelph, Waterloo, Brantford, Welland, Cambridge, Orillia, Windsor, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Orangeville, Ontario, Woodstock, Bolton, Alliston, Goderich, Stratford, Uxbridge, Listowel, Tillsonburg, Keswick, Caledonia, Kingsville.

Cash Saving Tips at Zehrs

If you are still confused on what’s the advantage of using the Zehrs flyers, here is the thing that Zehrs Flyers is going to give you like saving you a lot of cash if you follow the steps given below

The method is so simple, since you don’t need to look out for flyers for specific regions.

Just go to the greatestflyers.com and go to the Zehrs Flyers and open the notepad.

Now make your list of shopping items that you need to buy from the flyers.

And on the next day during the shopping money will be charged as you see in the flyers, no extra money.

If you have any gift cards you can use it to save even more too.

About Zehrs

Company Name Zehrs Company Type Super Market Headquarters Brampton, Ontario Official Website Official Website

Apps Google Playstore Link



Apple store Link

I used to hear from great-grandma that she always used to shop at a local store known as Zehrs and that’s how famous Zehrs is, even great-grandma and grandpa are used to purchase from the Zehrs, Yes Zehrs has been initially started out in the year of 1950 by Emory Zehr and his sons in the Kitchener region.

If you are a person based in the Ontario region then you certainly might have heard a lot about the Zehrs because Zehrs in Ontario have known by three names Zehrs Markets, Zehrs Food Plus and Zehrs Great food.

But things changed for Zehrs only after 2010 because that’s the year when Zehrs changed logo, site design and everything to certainly new.

Reasons to shop at Zehrs

These are the some reason we think why you should do shopping at the Zehrs

Brand Power

You may think how Zehrs are a great Brand among big brands like Giant Tiger, No Frills but the thing is Zehrs is one of the important members in the Loblaws and it’s no different whether Zehrs or Loblaws both are the same so same quality, more satisfaction.

More than 50,000 employees are working at all the Zehrs Branches to make sure you get the best customer support and help you want at any time.

We keep our arrays packed

Yes, we kind of know that every customer needs different products, because the need of things differs for people, so in order to make sure everyone get everything they want we got thousands of products at the Zehrs which includes

Dairy Products.

Food Products.

Meat.

Groceries.

Medicines.

Vegetables.

Fruits.

And tons of other items since we can’t mention everything here itself.

Best Offers & Flyer Deals

Zehrs always have the habit of giving out extra to the people than they need and they are doing that through the weekly flyers and regular offers, during special occasions apart from the flyers they give some extra offers on the products based on the type of occasion.

Zehrs Care

This is an initiative to give the needed people the help they wanted through our Food Bank located at different local communities, and by doing that more than 3.5 lakhs people have been prevented from staying hungry.

Online Delivery (Extra Fast)

This feature is exclusively available only to certain locations, as soon as you order the products online and make the payment, your products will reach you within 60 minutes.