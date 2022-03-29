Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed by Nintendo until 2023

Nintendo’s long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may be delayed. The Switch is now expected sometime in the spring of 2023, In a video clip, series producer Eiji Onuma said: Announcing the postponement of the movie, which is still untitled Breath of the wild sequel.

“To those who were looking forward to their release this year, we apologize,” Onuma said. As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will not only take place on Earth as in the previous game, but also in the sky above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be a variety of features to enjoy, including confrontations New gameplay and gameplay elements. In order to make the experience of this game something special, the entire development team continues to work hard on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

Aonuma’s ad video also appears to show a small snippet of new footage from Breath of the wild Sequel: Link reveals his main sword, which looks different.

Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo previously reported a 2022 release window for the Switch game, but has never announced a firm release date.

The Untitled sequel Breath of the wild Announced June 2019, with a mysterious trailer full of hints about the future of the Zelda franchise. Nintendo remained relatively quiet about the game until 2021, when it came out New trailer at E3 2021 Which sparked Link .’s next adventure in the sky On top of Hyrule, the Switch sequel is tied for a 2022 release. But Nintendo has yet to confirm the final full name of the game. Breath of the Wild 2explaining it His title could give a lot very soon.

the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It was released for Nintendo Switch and Wii U in 2017. The game gave the Zelda franchise a vast open world to explore, allowing players to conquer the world of Hyrule at their own pace and develop their own solutions. Breath of the wild It was a commercial and critical success – it was called Polygon Game of the Year 2017 – She had a file deep effect On designing open world games.