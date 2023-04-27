Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom “My Work” Detailed performance and resolution

As you’ve likely seen by now, first impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have officially been released. Nintendo has already shown off plenty of picks from the game, but one thing that hasn’t been confirmed yet is the sequel’s performance and accuracy.

Thankfully, it appears that the previews managed to get an idea of ​​how the new entry will play thanks to footage captured live. As highlighted Nintendo World Report-This build of tears of the kingdom ran in 30fps with accuracy 1600 x 900 (900 pixels) in docked situation. It was also mentioned how the game ran “consistently” at this frame rate in most cases, but there was a drop during the hottest moments.

In our hands here on Nintendo Life, Senior Video Producer Alex Olney had similar reactions – noting that the performances were mostly “solid” but there were moments when he hit it off:



Alex: “Performance is for the most part fairly solid, but we did notice a few instances when using Ultrahand where the frame rate took a noticeable hit. It’s not like it broke the game or spoiled our enjoyment at all, but it would be nice to see those wrinkles ironed out.”

And in case you were wondering, the original game works too 30fps (at least after a number of updates that improved certain sections of the game), and kept the same fidelity as the new game in docked mode.

The resolution of the handheld mode in Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be the same as that of Breath of the Wild – running at a target frame rate of 30fps with a dynamic resolution of 720 pBut it has not been confirmed at this point.

Keep in mind that all of this is based on a preview, so game performance and accuracy may not necessarily reflect the final version. Game performance can also be improved over time through updates. Stay tuned for more details on the game’s performance and accuracy when it’s released to the public on May 12th.