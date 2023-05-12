May 12, 2023

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and clues

May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears It is more than just a sequel. If its predecessor – 2017 in 2017 was universally praised Breath of the Wild – Teach you to throw the rulebook, Kingdom Tears It teaches you to forget that it was even there in the first place. In a matter of minutes, you’ll learn to rethink nearly all of your preconceptions about how an open-world game works on a subatomic level.

In other words, there is a file a lot for a comment.

Link’s new Ultrahand ability arguably offers the most depth, allowing you to craft boats, planes, cars, and mechs (yes, mechanics), and more Hyrule’s natural resources. But don’t sleep on Fuse, which lets you combine your weapons with anything else you see in the game (stray items, other weapons, even bananas, if you really want to get creative). You can send things in time and climb them during mountains in seconds. Talk about a cheat code!

Hyrule itself has also evolved. You begin on Great Sky Island, a mass of land perched miles above the fields and forests of Hyrule. But there’s also a whole underground area that’s dark — and yes, lighting your way through it is an exercise in itself.

naturally, Kingdom Tears Don’t ignore what came before. You can still jump off a cliff and break a glider, which is more breathtaking action than ever before. You can still use the main sword. Shrines – small-sized dungeons intended to test your knowledge of the game – you selected Breath of the Wild Go back and forth by dripping across Hyrule in dozens of instances. Hestu remains an elusive brat. There are dragons.

Kingdom Tears It is, at its core, an uphill adventure — the kind of once-in-a-generation game that really blows you away with the possibilities. We can help. Start by getting an idea of ​​what to do first, then see what order is best to tackle the Regional Phenomena mission that anchors the story. But don’t deny yourself the opportunity to get lost, to tingle at the edges, or to play around and experiment and try things you never thought would work in a million years. You never know what you will learn next.

