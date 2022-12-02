Zelensky announced that Ukraine would control the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia

Twenty-seven Russians are close to a collective decision to cap oil prices

The European Union’s (EU) 27 member states came close to finalizing a deal on Thursday evening that would cap the price of Russian oil sold to third countries at $60 a barrel, in addition to the existing embargo. Monday was mandatory, according to diplomatic sources.

The mechanism provides for a ban on maritime transport services (freight, insurance, etc.) for Russian oil beyond the ceiling, in order to limit Moscow’s revenue from deliveries to China or countries that do not impose the embargo. India. One way to cut resources is to allow Russia to fund its war in Ukraine.

The European Commission has proposed a base ceiling of $60, 5% below the market price, if the latter falls below this threshold, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. On Thursday, the proposal had a broad consensus among member states: they said only Poland’s agreement was missing by the end of the afternoon to ratify the mechanism.

The European Union has already decided to ban twenty-seven purchases of Russian oil by sea from December 5. The ban would eliminate two-thirds of Europeans buying Russian oil. Europeans say more than 90% of Russian imports will be affected as Germany and Poland decide to cut off pipeline supplies by the end of the year.