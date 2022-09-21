September 22, 2022

Zelensky calls on the UN to strip Russia of its veto power

Rusty Knowles September 22, 2022 2 min read

Rush on flights from Russia after withdrawal of bookers

Prices for one-way flights from Russia rose on Wednesday in the face of strong demand after Vladimir Putin announced the immediate cancellation of 300,000 bookings. The televised speech on Wednesday morning raised fears that some men of military age could soon be barred from leaving the country. However, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced this “Partial Mobilization” Only men with military experience were concerned, not conscripts or students. The Kremlin declined to say whether borders would be closed to those targeted by the mobilization order, asking the public to be patient until the law is clarified.

Meanwhile, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular booking site. Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, two countries that allow Russians to enter visa-free, were full on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data. All flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines are either booked or unavailable until 2:15 PM Moscow time (1:15 PM in Paris) on Sunday.

Some non-stop routes from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, are also unavailable, while the cheapest flights to Dubai cost 300,000 rubles (5,029 euros), five times the average monthly salary in Russia. According to data from Google Flights, the one-way fare to Turkey has reached 70,000 rubles, up from 22,000 a week ago.

The Director of the Russian Tourism Agency said that there are currently no restrictions on foreign travel. National airline Aeroflot has said it does not restrict ticket sales.

