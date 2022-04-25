Zelensky meets Blinken, Austin in Kyiv: reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday.

The Biden administration has not yet confirmed the meeting, but one of Zelensky’s advisers cited that he had confirmed it before The Wall Street JournalAnd News agency and others.

The leaders are expected to discuss additional military assistance as Russia increases its forces in the eastern part of the country, according to an announcement by Zelensky on Saturday.

“I don’t think that’s a big secret. People from the United States will come to us tomorrow. I’m going to meet with Secretary of State Mr. Blinkin and Secretary of Defense who will come to us” Zelensky She said Reporters during a briefing.

Blinken and Austin’s visit marks the largest visit by high-ranking US officials to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

A source in the Biden administration said Axios Blinken is expected to testify before the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees starting Tuesday after his visit.

Hill reached out to the State Department, Department of Defense, and the White House for comment on the meeting.

It is about a large number of Ukrainians Orthodox Easter Celebrationdespite the constant Russian offensive.

“We are going through hard times. On this bright day, most of us don’t wear shiny clothes,” Zelensky She said In comments on Sunday. But we are struggling for a great idea. On the bright side. And the truth, O people, the Lord and the Holy Heavenly Light are on our side. ”