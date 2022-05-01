May 1, 2022

Zelensky says Russia is cutting off the Odessa runway, and it will be rebuilt

Frank Tomlinson May 1, 2022 2 min read

(Reuters) – A Russian missile strike on Saturday destroyed the new runway at the main airport in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, a strategic port on the Black Sea, military and civilian officials said.

“The runway of Odessa airport has been destroyed. We will, of course, rebuild it. But Odessa will never forget Russia’s behavior towards it,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night speech.

Odessa region governor Maxim Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile launched from Crimea.

“Thank God, no one was hurt. Anti-sabotage measures are being implemented in the area,” he said in a video posted online.

The mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, said that it took 10 years to design and build the new runway, which was officially opened last July.

“Thanks to the new amphitheater, we were expecting a massive influx of tourists from all over the world. Instead, we received a missile strike,” he said on Facebook.

“But Odessa is not a city that succumbs to difficulties. We will completely restore the grandstand after our victory and more tourists will come to us.”

The Russian military has not yet confirmed the strike.

(David Leungren reports). Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chris Reese

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

