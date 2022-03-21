Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million in Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Hop on Zoom to sing a tribute to two American actors who have raised tens of millions of dollars in aid… Like put it in Bombs continue to rain down on Ukraine.

President Zelensky applaud Mila Kunis – who was born in Ukraine – and her husband Ashton Kutcherto raise nearly $35 million to aid and support Ukrainian refugees… “I thank them on behalf of our people… on behalf of all of us,” he said.

He called them the star couple “who believe in us in our victory in our future.”

Ukrainian Prez also posted a photo on Twitter of a video chat with the couple and thanked them for being among the first responders… “Grateful for their support. Impressed with their determination. They inspired the world. #Stand with Ukraine” he wrote.

The couple not only raised nearly $35 million in aid, but also pledged $3 million out of their pocket…just 3 weeks after they were fired GoFundMe Page. Their initial goal was $30 million, so they’ve already exceeded that by several million dollars.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Proud and brave Ukrainians deserve our help in their time of need,” Mila wrote.