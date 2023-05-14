Zelensky, visiting Berlin, thanks Germany, “true friend” and “faithful friendship”

Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin to prepare Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Berlin on his first trip to Germany since the start of the war. After a trip to Rome and the Vatican the day before, Mr. Zelensky announced his arrival in Berlin on his Twitter account overnight from Saturday to Sunday, stressing that the visit would be dedicated. “The Most Important Collection” arms supply to his country “Reconstruction” From Ukraine.

The move comes amid preparations for a spring offensive by the Ukrainian military, as Kiev and Moscow claim gains in and around Bakhmoud in the east of the country.

For security reasons, details of the visit to Berlin were not immediately released. But, according to German media, Mr. Zelensky is expected to meet in particular in the morning with Chancellor Olaf Scholes and Head of State Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Mr. Zelensky should also, according to the daily PictureCharlemagne should be awarded an afternoon trip to Aix-la-Chapelle on a German government Airbus, which rewards commitment to European unity.

Mr. Zelensky is currently trying to rally support in Europe. At the start of his visit, the German government said on Saturday it was preparing a 2.7 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.

“We all want a quick end to this cruel war of Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately that is not in sight. That is why Germany will provide all the help it can as long as it is needed.Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Deliveries include dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, surveillance drones and four new IRIS-T air defense systems.

The adviser to the Ukrainian president welcomed the support. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andri Melnyk said he did not go far enough. “It is sad that most of the security systems promised are outdated (…). The German government’s continued denial is also disappointing (…) Delivery of fighter jets »He lamented on TV channel Welt TV.