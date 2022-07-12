July 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

Roxanne Bacchus July 12, 2022 2 min read

Superstar Zendaya Manufacture amy History again with “trance. “

Zendaya, at 25, is now the youngest woman ever to be nominated for a production at the Emmys, as well as being the youngest ever nominated to act twice. I picked up four labels in total with today’s spaces.

For her role as Crowe in HBO’s “Euphoria”, she actually made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest winner of the drama (24 at the time), and the second black woman ever to win this category, after Viola Davis on “How to Get Away with Murder”.

With two songs submitted in the Original Music and Lyrics category – “Elliott’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, lyrics by Mazda Zimmer Mackenzie and Zendaya) and “I’m Tired” From the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Who Can” (music and lyrics by Labrinth and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson) – I got two extra mentions.

Additionally, she is now the first black woman (and the second black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys.

For her role as Crowe in HBO’s “Euphoria”, she actually made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest winner of the drama (24 at the time), and the second black woman ever to win this category, after Viola Davis on “How to Get Away with Murder”.

Read more: miscellaneous Awards Circle Emmys Prediction Center

Zendaya is currently filming Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi series that won six Oscars this year. She is also set to star in 2023’s Academy Award-nominated director Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” alongside Emmy Award winner Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

See also  The writer who broke the news about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky retracts his first report

Inspired by the Israeli series of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, Euphoria is written, written, directed and performed by Levinson, and is produced in partnership with A24. Executive Director Leshem & Levine is producing the HBO series alongside Levinson, as well as Kevin Touraine, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adil “Future” Noor, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Moses Lichtenstein and Zendaya. The show was renewed for a third season again in February 2022, but a premiere date has yet to be set.

Optional screen reader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel viewers urged to add a warning about the cancer story

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Watch Eddie Munson’s Stranger Things rehearse for the Metallica scene

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Johnny Depp Responds to Amber Heard, My $10 Million Wisdom Was Fair

July 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Success! First results from the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector

July 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Manchester United achieves the beginning of his dream against the floundering Liverpool player | friendly matches

July 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is reported that Nikon will join Canon in finalizing the development of high-end DSLR cameras

July 12, 2022 Len Houle