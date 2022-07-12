Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

Superstar Zendaya Manufacture amy History again with “trance. “

Zendaya, at 25, is now the youngest woman ever to be nominated for a production at the Emmys, as well as being the youngest ever nominated to act twice. I picked up four labels in total with today’s spaces.

For her role as Crowe in HBO’s “Euphoria”, she actually made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest winner of the drama (24 at the time), and the second black woman ever to win this category, after Viola Davis on “How to Get Away with Murder”.

With two songs submitted in the Original Music and Lyrics category – “Elliott’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, lyrics by Mazda Zimmer Mackenzie and Zendaya) and “I’m Tired” From the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Who Can” (music and lyrics by Labrinth and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson) – I got two extra mentions.

Additionally, she is now the first black woman (and the second black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys.

For her role as Crowe in HBO’s “Euphoria”, she actually made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest winner of the drama (24 at the time), and the second black woman ever to win this category, after Viola Davis on “How to Get Away with Murder”.

Read more: miscellaneous Awards Circle Emmys Prediction Center

Zendaya is currently filming Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi series that won six Oscars this year. She is also set to star in 2023’s Academy Award-nominated director Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” alongside Emmy Award winner Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Inspired by the Israeli series of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, Euphoria is written, written, directed and performed by Levinson, and is produced in partnership with A24. Executive Director Leshem & Levine is producing the HBO series alongside Levinson, as well as Kevin Touraine, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adil “Future” Noor, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Moses Lichtenstein and Zendaya. The show was renewed for a third season again in February 2022, but a premiere date has yet to be set.