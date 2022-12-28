A Glimpse into the Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 308 of the Invasion | Ukraine

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has signed a decree banning the supply of oil and petroleum products to participating countries in an imposed cap from February 1, 2023, for a period of five months. The Group of Seven major nations, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a maximum price of $60 per barrel for seaborne Russian crude oil from Dec. 5.

It appears that Ukrainian forces are close to recapturing the Russian-controlled city of Kremina in Luhansk Province. The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, said the fighters were in a part of the city controlled by the Russian command They were forced to retreat robizne, town a few miles to the southeast, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.

Heavy fighting continues in the east and south of the country amid no sign of imminent peace talks. Restoration of Kreminna and nearby Svatove It could open the way for Kyiv to launch an offensive against Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, two cities Ukraine lost in the summer. The Ranger could not independently confirm developments on the battlefield.

Russian forces continued to focus their efforts on capturing the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, The British Ministry of Defense said in a statement Daily military briefing Tuesday.

Raids alerts were issued across Ukraine, including Kyiv, on Tuesday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of attacks.

The Russian army moved many of its warplanes from Engels Air Base to other locations after the strikes on the important air base, according to Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. Three Russian soldiers were killed on Monday after a Ukrainian soldier was killed Drone attack At the air base, which is located deep in Russian territory, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. See also Interpol confirms the red notice of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos

Putin’s comments that he is “ready to negotiate with all parties” involved in the conflict in Ukraine are part of a deliberate propaganda campaign With the aim of misleading the West to make concessions, according to analysts. The Russian president said that the American think tank Institute for the Study of War He did not offer to negotiate with Ukraine On Saturday, contrary to some reports.

The bodies of 42 Ukrainian servicemen who died in action have been returned to Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian government. Work to return the bodies of Ukrainian fighters “does not stop for a single day”, Ole Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons, He said.

Vladimir Putin met his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko twice in the past 24 hours to “finish many issues”, It was reported by the Belarusian state-owned Belta news agency. The meetings took place in St. Petersburg over breakfast on Tuesday in the Russian Museum, as well as in informal summit From the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) yesterday evening, I reported.