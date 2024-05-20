After the helicopter crash, Iran asked Washington for help

“For primarily logistical reasons, we are unable to provide this assistance,” a State Department spokesman said, declining to provide details on the content of the request.

The United States said on Monday that Iran had sought its help following the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, and expressed its condolences while ruling that it happened. “Blood on My Hands”. “Iran government asked us for help”State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that while the United States and Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations since the 1979 revolution.

“We are ready to help, as we would any government in this situation.”The speaker added. “Ultimately, mostly for logistical reasons, we were unable to provide this assistance.”He declined to give details of the content of the request or the communication through which it was made.

However, he confirmed that he was helping the search after the helicopter went missing on Sunday afternoon while flying over Iran’s steep and forested terrain in rough weather, rain and thick fog. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also died in the crash along with other officials.

The U.S. and Iran have reportedly held low-key talks in Oman recently following tensions between Iran and Israel. America presented it “Official Condolences” In a statement from the State Department. “As Iran elects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”, added text. Late President “A man with a lot of blood on his hands”, “Responsibility for Atrocious Human Rights Violations” On Iran, White House Press Secretary John Kirby commented.

However, Washington saw nothing“Broad implications for regional security”. “I don’t necessarily see a broader impact on regional security.”US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin questioned this during a press conference. “We are continuing to monitor the situation, but we do not know anything about the cause of the accident.”Lloyd announced Austin again, saying no America “Irrelevant” Even after the accident, US forces did not change their posture.

Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed the crash on ongoing US sanctions that hamper the sale of aircraft parts. Asked about Mohammad Javad Zarif’s comments, the State Department spokesperson responded: “Ultimately, the Iranian government is responsible for the decision to fly the 45-year-old helicopter in what was described as bad weather, and no one else.”.