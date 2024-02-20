Alexei Navalny's latest death: X recovers his wife Yulia's account as Putin files suit against his brother

Alexei Navalny's mother demands that Vladimir Putin return her son's body

This came as Russia launched a new criminal case against the brother of Kremlin critic Oleg Navalny, TASS reported. The official news agency did not mention under which article of the Criminal Code the case was opened. He had previously been convicted of fraud in a case that critics said was aimed at increasing pressure on his brother.

Meanwhile, Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, made a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin from outside the Arctic penal colony where her son died.

“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so I can bury him humanely,” she said, after authorities said his body would not be released for two weeks.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, accused the authorities of holding his body waiting for traces of “another Putin's Novichok” to leave his body – a reference to the military nerve agent used to poison him years ago.