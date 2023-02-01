Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel phones

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out today and should be the final major preview before the hard launch in March.

It still notably features the January 2023 security patch, which may be addressed with an update (eg beta 3.1) later. The following issues have been resolved with Beta 3 (T2B3.230109.002):

Issues reported by the developer and reported by the user

Fixed an issue where notifications in the notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue 264,287,776And Issue 265529116)

Fixed an issue where the message in Notification Center indicating an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active front-end services. (Issue 266075977)

Fixed an issue where the full menu could not be accessed when editing the quick settings tiles. (Issue 263,484,657)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to vibrate for a long time after it received a notification. (Issue 239,676,913)

Other issues resolved

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications.

Fixed a GPU issue that was preventing apps from using certain visual effects.

Fixed an issue where quick settings tiles were not added to a work profile after setting up a new device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the device from being unlocked using a pattern after activating the Google Assistant.

Fixed an issue with the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.

Fixed an issue in the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the app drawer search bar.

Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the System Settings app crashed with a “Settings keep stopping” message and then the System Settings app could not be opened.

Fixed an issue with the System UI that was sometimes causing it to crash from a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue where the Bluetooth device’s connection status sometimes did not match the device’s actual state.

Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher would crash when a user clicked a web search suggestion for a query term.

Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on the device.

However, there is still one remaining issue related to how “the recent apps menu sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the menu is open”.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 remaining in January 2023 security patch level is quite strange as Google usually releases betas after releasing the latest Android monthly security patch. This is not expected until Monday, February 6th.

If you install QPR2 Beta, leaving the program will clear and your next chance to exit without data loss will be in March after stable launch.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 system images Available for Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro. And also in the Android emulator.

Most users will install Beta 3 from Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s what we have Guide to install Android 13.

