Angel Reese is taking her talents to the WNBA

“Bottom line, it was crazy,” she says of her time at LSU. A self-described “girly girl” who also calls herself a “court assassin,” she relishes the opportunity to be herself. “I didn't have to be in a box,” she says. A fan of crop tops and mini skirts, Reese's youthful and cool outfits are interspersed with designer accessories: Chanel bags, Rick Owens sneakers, Prada beanie hats, etc. While Mulkey – who herself is famous for her high strength Personal style– She encouraged Reese to embrace her individuality, and at the same time, says Reese, the coach pushed her. “She's tough on me, and that's something I need. We have that kind of relationship where we can bump heads but also be on the same page: We just want to win.”

With another year of college eligibility remaining, Reese says her decision to turn professional wasn't easy — especially considering everything she left behind. She says she may never have a fan base like the one in Baton Rouge Vogue magazine; The resources in most WNBA organizations, from personnel to locker room facilities, pale in comparison to those at LSU; And private flying, as I have done so often over the past few years, will no longer be the norm. But Reese is okay with all of that. “I want to start at the bottom again,” she says. “I want to be a starter again and build myself back up; I want to get beat and learn and grow at the next level.”