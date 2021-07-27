July 29, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Apocalyptic hail hit northern Italy

Arzu July 27, 2021 1 min read

On Monday afternoon, heavy hailstorms lashed northern Italy. The pictures are interesting.

Broken windmills, collapsed roofs, damaged fields… Monday afternoon, a violent hailstorm lashed northern Italy, especially between Burma and Fiorentzuola. Motorists found themselves stranded on the Italian A1 motorway (Autostrada del Sol). Traffic on the highway still had to be blocked for several hours.

The hailstones exploded in vehicles the size of a tennis ball and caused extensive damage. In the videos posted on social networks, we can see the seriousness of the event.

Further south, around Modena, great damage was seen. The storm destroyed some windows in the dome of Sassuolo Hospital. In Fidenza, strong winds broke the roof of a historic building. Bad weather also affected other parts of the country, such as Milan in the north, where a crane overturned.

Farmers were also devastated by this extreme weather episode. According to Emilia Romagna of the Agricultural Cooperative Goldiretti, Crops were severely damaged in the Piacenza area of ​​Ferrara.

Any breeding is prohibited

READ  The first foreign tourists without masks were expelled from Bali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

In Peru, the new president, Point Pedro Castillo, promises constitutional reform

July 29, 2021 Arzu
5 min read

The IPCC is preparing to release its 6th report in a tough climate

July 28, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

What do we know about the famine that will destroy the Big Island?

July 28, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

In Peru, the new president, Point Pedro Castillo, promises constitutional reform

July 29, 2021 Arzu
5 min read

The IPCC is preparing to release its 6th report in a tough climate

July 28, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

What do we know about the famine that will destroy the Big Island?

July 28, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

American guilty of leaks about targeted drone assassinations

July 28, 2021 Arzu