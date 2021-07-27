Apocalyptic hail hit northern Italy

On Monday afternoon, heavy hailstorms lashed northern Italy. The pictures are interesting.

Broken windmills, collapsed roofs, damaged fields… Monday afternoon, a violent hailstorm lashed northern Italy, especially between Burma and Fiorentzuola. Motorists found themselves stranded on the Italian A1 motorway (Autostrada del Sol). Traffic on the highway still had to be blocked for several hours.

The hailstones exploded in vehicles the size of a tennis ball and caused extensive damage. In the videos posted on social networks, we can see the seriousness of the event.

Further south, around Modena, great damage was seen. The storm destroyed some windows in the dome of Sassuolo Hospital. In Fidenza, strong winds broke the roof of a historic building. Bad weather also affected other parts of the country, such as Milan in the north, where a crane overturned.

Hailstorms in Italy … Unusual violent hailstorms have hit northern Italy over the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/aY0E9sXxZj – ugHugoMcCafferty July 26, 2021

Farmers were also devastated by this extreme weather episode. According to Emilia Romagna of the Agricultural Cooperative Goldiretti, Crops were severely damaged in the Piacenza area of ​​Ferrara.