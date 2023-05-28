Apple’s free My Photo Stream service will be shutting down on July 26

Apple plans to shut down the My Photo Stream service on July 26, 2023, the company says . The free service has been available since iCloud was released in 2011. You can use My Photo Stream to upload photos and videos from the last 30 days — up to a maximum of 1,000 — from your Apple devices to iCloud. It precedes my photo stream And it gave Apple users a way to access their photos and videos on more than one device. Notably, content uploaded to iCloud through My Photo Stream does not count against your iCloud storage limit, even though it is not saved at full resolution.

In the support document I spotted Apple says My Photo Stream will automatically stop uploading photos to the company’s servers on June 26, 2023. At that point, your photos and videos will remain in iCloud for 30 days until the official shutdown on July 26. Because every photo and video uploaded to iCloud through My Photo Stream is stored in its original format and resolution on at least one of your Apple devices, you won’t lose any cherished memories as part of the lockdown process. However, if you want to access a specific photo on a specific device, Apple recommends that you save it to that device’s photo library before July 26th.

On iPhone and iPad, you can save a photo from My Photo Stream by opening the Photos app, going to the My Photo Stream album, selecting the photo you want to save, and then tapping the Share button to save it to your library. Apple ends the support document by noting that “iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and stored securely in iCloud.”

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independently of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.