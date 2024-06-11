Apple’s new iOS 18 feature for apps has users concerned that it will allow people to easily “cheat”.

Apple has announced new features for the upcoming iOS 18, and some are concerned that it will allow their partners to easily cheat.

Users will soon be allowed to lock and hide apps on their iPhone’s home screen once the new update debuts in the US this fall, the company announced after its Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in California on Monday.

The company shared that this feature is aimed at helping people keep their banking apps private and preventing children from accessing certain apps like Amazon so that they don’t make unruly and unsupervised purchases.

"Users can now lock the application, and for additional privacy, they can hide the application and move it to a locked and hidden applications folder."

“When an app is locked or hidden, content such as messages or emails within the app are hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system.”

However, not everyone shares Apple’s vision, and some worry that it will allow others the opportunity to cheat.

It’s already easy to hide apps on iPhone by disabling the ability to search for them in Siri Suggestions or burying them deep in a folder, but a new iOS 18 feature adds another layer of protection for those who choose to be less loyal.

But the new hidden apps feature allows the user to hide the app icon and name on the home screen and even pause notifications.

“Locked and hidden apps give users peace of mind that information they want to keep private, like app notifications and content, won’t be inadvertently seen by others,” Apple said on Monday.

However, creating a “Hidden App” folder will display as such on the home screen.

Apple users can also lock apps already programmed into their phones, such as Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, and Safari.

These apps can be set to open with Face ID only.

The new feature immediately garnered interesting feedback on the X after Monday’s announcement.

“iOS 18 and the new iPhones will make these birds cheat like their males…this is crazy. Relationships are dead,” one X user posted.

“I know iOS 18 will help people cheat,” another wrote.

Another joked: “iOS 18 is trying to turn bigoted cheating Android guys into iPhones.”

Apple also announced that, within the new iOS 18 update, users will be able to customize their iPhone home screen, allowing you to rearrange icons as you want them to appear – unlike the current grid system the company has been using ever since. Launch of the first iPhone in 2007.

The update will include Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered system that responds to prompts, creates new texts and images, and solves problems for its users. apple

Users can also change the color of your apps icons as per their wish.

The tech juggernaut also shared that the update will include Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered system that responds to prompts, generates new texts and images, and solves problems for its users.

Apple Intelligence will have a rewriting tool that users can use to help them rephrase difficult messages. The widget can be modified to look friendly, professional, or concise depending on the users message.

“With OpenAI’s ChatGPT integrated into Siri and writing tools, you can get more out of the experience when it’s most useful to you — no need to navigate between tools,” the company shared.

As for photos, Apple Intelligence provides new and delightful ways to express yourself visually. Create fun, original images and brand new Genmoji that are truly yours.

“Turn a rough sketch into a relevant image that complements your notes with Image Wand. And create a personalized memory movie based on the description you provide.