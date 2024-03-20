March 20, 2024

At least three people were killed in an attack by Russia in the city of Kharkiv

Rusty Knowles March 20, 2024 2 min read

At least three people were killed and five wounded in a broad daylight Wednesday March 20 Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the country's northeast, a regional police official said.“Three Dead, Five Wounded and Big Fire: Russians Hit Kharki Again”, Serguiï Bolvinov, head of the region's police investigative department, wrote on Facebook. Follow our live stream.

Civilians were killed in Russia's Belgorod region, local officials said. A strike in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, killed one civilian and wounded two others on Wednesday and has continued to be targeted in recent weeks, the local governor announced. One person in the car was killed and two others were injured in the attack “17 year old girl”, Governor Vyacheslav Kladkov said in a telegram.

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack near Kherson. The regional governor said strikes are taking place almost daily in this part of southern Ukraine. There is a Russian army “Attack on several civilian cars”murder “Two Men”, mentions Oleksandre Prokoudin in Telegram. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, nighttime strikes injured six people, including two youths aged 13 and 15, local governor Serguii Lizak said.

The European Union regulates European agricultural imports. EU countries and the European Parliament agreed on Wednesday to exempt some Ukrainian agricultural imports (eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn and honey) from customs duties. The agreement renews for one year from June, from 2022, the exemption from customs duties granted to Ukraine in the context of the war, but additional “Protection Mechanisms” Target products “particularly sensitive”, As requested by MEPs, some cereals, but including wheat and barley.

