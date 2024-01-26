Britain's King Charles III was admitted to hospital to receive scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate

Today, Friday, British King Charles III entered a private hospital in London to receive the scheduled treatment for prostate enlargement, which was announced by Buckingham Palace. Announced last week He would submit. The palace said his condition was benign, and said on Friday that the king was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis has had a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The palace noted, “His Majesty would like to thank all those who sent their well wishes over the past week.”

No further updates on the king's treatment were expected, and it was unclear how long he would remain in hospital or away from work during his recovery period.

“Like thousands of men every year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in its initial statement announcing the unspecified “corrective action” last week. She said his public engagements “will be postponed for a short period to recover.”



The prostate and why it causes so many problems for men

Charles was admitted to the same private clinic where his daughter-in-law was, Kate, Princess of WalesSince last week, he has undergone an unspecified abdominal surgery.

Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. It is generally understood that his health was good. A non-cancerous tumor was removed from his face in 2008, the Associated Press reported.

More than one in three British men will experience some problem with an enlarged prostate in their lifetime, and the condition is usually associated with aging, according to the National Health Service in Britain.

The NHS says on its website: “It is not known why the prostate enlarges as you age, but it is not caused by cancer and does not increase your risk of prostate cancer.”



