Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau paired together

Certainly, there will be a lot of focus on Saturday’s Final Sets at the PGA Championship, which features co-leaders Scotty Scheffler and Corey Conners at 2:50 p.m. ET. Fellow captain Victor Hovland with playing Justin Suh in the group ahead of them at 2:40 p.m

But no pairing brings more intrigue than the 2:30pm tandem of Bresson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. These two have a history, to say the least.

Tensions rose between the two in 2021 when Koepka, apparently annoyed by DeChambeau’s slow play, gave him an infamous look during an interview with Golf Channel. Koepka’s face quickly became a meme and their alleged feud was about the one thing anyone in golf wanted to talk about for a few months.

TNT capitalized on the moment and pitted the two against each other in its annual edition of “The Match” which Koepka dominated in November 2021.

Both players have it They said they have since crushed the beef While both defected from LIV Golf.

Either way, it should be a fun scene when they kick off Saturday in Oak Hill. Who would be able to capture Scheffler and Co. at the top of Leaderboards On moving day?

Here is a complete list of tee times and pairs times for Saturday:

All times are oriental

8:10 AM – Mark Hubbard and Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 AM – Yannick Paul and Denny McCarthy

8:30 AM – Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 AM – Zack Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 AM – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 am – Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 AM – Terrell Hutton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 AM – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 am – By Taylor Montgomery and Thomas Peters

9:40 AM – Adrian Mironek, Burmeister Dean

10 am – Cam Smith, John Rahm

10:10 AM – Theriston Lawrence, Tom Hogg

10:20 AM – Xander Schavelli, Ben Taylor

10:30 am – Shi Rustic, Lucas Herbert

10:40 AM – Taylor Moore, Pablo Larzabal

10:50 AM – Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 am – Joel Dahmen and Nicholas Hoggard

11:10 AM – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 AM – Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homma

11:30 AM – Patrick Reid and Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 AM – Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

the noon – Sahith Thigala, JT Boston

12:10 PM – By Stefan Jaeger and Victor Perez

12:20 PM – Colin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 pm – Bo Haussler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 pm – KH Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 PM – Eric Cole and Ryan Fox

1 m – Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereira

1:10 pm – Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 pm – Keegan Bradley and Matt Nesmith

1:40 pm – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

1:50 pm – Min-woo Lee, Adam Svenson

2 m – Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 pm – Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 pm – Callum Tarin, Taylor Pendreth

2:30 pm – Bresson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 pm – Victor Hofland and Justin Suh

2:50 pm – Scotty Scheffler and Corey Conners