Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau paired together

Certainly, there will be a lot of focus on Saturday’s Final Sets at the PGA Championship, which features co-leaders Scotty Scheffler and Corey Conners at 2:50 p.m. ET. Fellow captain Victor Hovland with playing Justin Suh in the group ahead of them at 2:40 p.m
But no pairing brings more intrigue than the 2:30pm tandem of Bresson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. These two have a history, to say the least.
Tensions rose between the two in 2021 when Koepka, apparently annoyed by DeChambeau’s slow play, gave him an infamous look during an interview with Golf Channel. Koepka’s face quickly became a meme and their alleged feud was about the one thing anyone in golf wanted to talk about for a few months.
TNT capitalized on the moment and pitted the two against each other in its annual edition of “The Match” which Koepka dominated in November 2021.
Both players have it They said they have since crushed the beef While both defected from LIV Golf.
Either way, it should be a fun scene when they kick off Saturday in Oak Hill. Who would be able to capture Scheffler and Co. at the top of Leaderboards On moving day?
Here is a complete list of tee times and pairs times for Saturday:
All times are oriental
8:10 AM – Mark Hubbard and Rikuya Hoshino
8:20 AM – Yannick Paul and Denny McCarthy
8:30 AM – Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges
8:40 AM – Zack Johnson, Justin Thomas
8:50 AM – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa
9 am – Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
9:10 AM – Terrell Hutton, Phil Mickelson
9:20 AM – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
9:30 am – By Taylor Montgomery and Thomas Peters
9:40 AM – Adrian Mironek, Burmeister Dean
10 am – Cam Smith, John Rahm
10:10 AM – Theriston Lawrence, Tom Hogg
10:20 AM – Xander Schavelli, Ben Taylor
10:30 am – Shi Rustic, Lucas Herbert
10:40 AM – Taylor Moore, Pablo Larzabal
10:50 AM – Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington
11 am – Joel Dahmen and Nicholas Hoggard
11:10 AM – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace
11:20 AM – Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homma
11:30 AM – Patrick Reid and Tommy Fleetwood
11:40 AM – Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim
the noon – Sahith Thigala, JT Boston
12:10 PM – By Stefan Jaeger and Victor Perez
12:20 PM – Colin Morikawa, Adam Scott
12:30 pm – Bo Haussler, Kurt Kitayama
12:40 pm – KH Lee, Harold Varner III
12:50 PM – Eric Cole and Ryan Fox
1 m – Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereira
1:10 pm – Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson
1:20 pm – Keegan Bradley and Matt Nesmith
1:40 pm – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
1:50 pm – Min-woo Lee, Adam Svenson
2 m – Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell
2:10 pm – Justin Rose, Michael Block
2:20 pm – Callum Tarin, Taylor Pendreth
2:30 pm – Bresson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
2:40 pm – Victor Hofland and Justin Suh
2:50 pm – Scotty Scheffler and Corey Conners
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Heat 2-0 Lead Over Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals: How Miami’s Intense Weakened Boston
2 hospitalized after an explosion at Lake Elsinore High School
Francisco Lindor’s Trade Revisited: How the Mets, Guardians, and Players Performed