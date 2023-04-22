Bruins vs. Panthers Game 3 lineup: Projected lines, pairs for both teams

The Florida Panthers stole the ice at home in the first round of their playoff series against the Boston Bruins by winning Game 2 at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and now it’s up to the Original Six to take it back.

Update (Friday, April 21 at 7:50 PM ET): David Krejci was a late scratch for the Bruins.

The Bruins are at the FLA Live Arena for the pivotal Game 3 of this series on Friday night. Boston has lost twice in this building during the regular season. In fact, it was one of only two visiting arenas where the B team had suffered several defeats.

The chaotic ending to Bruins-Panthers Game 2 sets the stage for an intense Game 3

The Bruins played horribly in Game 2, most notably with 15 gifts – two of which resulted directly in Panthers goals.

Lineup changes for the Bruins may come in Game 3.

Matt Grzelcyk was a healthy scratch in the first two games in Boston, but on the Friday morning skateboarding he was with Charlie McAvoy on the first double. Grzelcyk and McAvoy have great chemistry and the Bruins had a plus-21 goal difference when this duo was on the ice at 5-on-5 during the regular season.

The Grzelcyk-McAvoy pair ranks second in the NHL this season with a 70.6 GF% (36-for, 15-for) in 5-on-5. – Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) April 21, 2023

Connor Clifton, who played in the first two games, wasn’t a top six defender during the morning skate, so he could be a healthy scratch for game three. In the morning skiing.

If the lineups in the morning ski game turn into tonight’s game, we could see a very different Bruins lineup. One of the most interesting lines used on Friday morning was Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederick. They only played 34 seconds together at 5-on-5 during the regular season. However, it is possible that Montgomery was just trying not to give anything away with these lines. We may see something completely different depending on the time of the game.

Montgomery also told reporters that No. 1 goalkeeper Linus Allmark It is game time decision. Jeremy Swaiman and Brandon Posey were the only two keepers to participate in the morning ski. Allmark was Boston’s starting goaltender in each of their first two games.

Patrice Bergeron didn’t make the trip to Florida, but Montgomery thinks the Bruins captain is “likely” to return for Game 5 next Wednesday in Boston.

Alex Lyon will be the starting goaltender for the Panthers for the third straight game. He’s made some huge saves in the series but his overall numbers aren’t amazing – a save percentage of 0.909 and a 3.03 GAA.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Panthers Game 3. The Bruins’ lines and pairs are based on what the team used during the Friday morning skate.

Boston Bruins (1-1)

attackers

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederick

Taylor Hall – Pavel Zacha – David Pasternak

Tyler Bertuzzi – David Craigie – Jake Debrusek

Jacob Lauko – Thomas Nozick – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Matt Grzelecik – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlow

Derek Forport – Dmitry Orlov

goalie

Linus Ullmark (dropped start)

Jeremy Swaiman

Florida Panthers (1-1)

attackers

Eto Lostarinen – Alexander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg – Anton Lundell – Anthony Dockler

Nick Cousins ​​—- Eric Staal – Colin White

defense

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Mark Stahl – Brandon Montour

Josh Mahora – Radko Judas

goalie

Alex Lyon (confirmed start)

Sergei Bobrovsky