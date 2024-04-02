April 3, 2024

Ex-Bioware/Ubisoft Developers Make New Action Adventure Called Eternal Strands – IGN First

Len Houle April 2, 2024 2 min read

Developer Yellow Brick Games, a new game development studio founded by AAA industry vets, including longtime creative director of BioWare's Dragon Age series, Mike Laidlaw, has announced Eternal Strands. Inspired by films like Shadow of the Colossus and Monster Hunter, this third-person action adventure sees you do battle with massive creatures bent on your destruction, and combining that with Tears of the Kingdom-like physics-manipulating powers turns you into the ultimate badass Sorcerer Supreme. You play as a weaver named Brynn, one of the few remaining magic users after the use of magic caused a catastrophic event that destroyed much of her world. Along with the magic-wielding members of the Weaverband, you'll embark on an adventure that pits you against all manner of monsters, including more than a few hulking giant bosses that seem genuinely interested in beating you up in the Weaver jerky.

Eternal Strands is IGN First's editorial “cover story” game for April, which means we'll be diving into Yellow Brick's first project all month long! We will exclusively bring you the first information about this upcoming action game.

To kick things off, today we got the world premiere of Eternal Strands in action via the stunning trailer, which gives a little sneak peek at what's in store for us when we get to embark on this magical saga in 2025. Watch that trailer above, and don't miss the screenshots The first is in the gallery below.

Be sure to stay tuned for more details throughout the month, including a deep dive into the world, characters, gameplay, and massive bosses that await you, right here on IGN. You can also add a wishlist to Eternal Strands Their steam page, Microsoft Storeor PlayStation StoreAnd don't hesitate to do so Follow Yellow Brick Games on social media.

