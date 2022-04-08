Google has become the latest manufacturer to partner with iFixit self-repair specialists to offer parts for its devices, and The search giant announced today. It’s a deal that will make it easier for the average customer to get parts to fix their Pixel smartphone if it breaks. Replacement parts such as batteries, displays and cameras will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and other European countries where the phones are sold. Google says the parts will be available for purchase “later this year”.

Replacement parts will be available for an impressive range of Pixel phones, including the latest Pixel 6 and back to the 2017 Pixel 2, and that means parts should be available for the kinds of older phones people might want to fix this year. . in contrast, Samsung’s equivalent partnership with iFixit It will, at launch, cover select devices dating back to the 2020 Galaxy S20 (although it says it plans to expand the software over time).

Launching “Later This Year”

Easy fixes are necessary if Google wants customers to use its hardware for as long as it plans to support them with software. As of the Pixel 6, Google is promising Three years of Android updates and five years of security updates, which could see phones in use until late 2026. At this point, it’s pretty certain the phone will need a battery replacement or some sort of repair at least once its life, making it easy Access to spare parts is vital.

Pixel parts will be sold individually as well as in “repair kits” that come with tools to perform repairs. If you’d rather not make the repairs yourself, Google already has partnerships with a number of Professional repair shops. There are also exchange and recycling programs available when you no longer wish to continue using the device.

The consumer tech industry as a whole has become more serious about self-reform in recent years. In addition to Samsung and Google, Microsoft And valve It also works with iFixit to offer replacement parts for Surface and Steam Deck devices respectively. Even Apple that has historically make it difficult For customers to repair their own devices, Advertise a self-service repair program late last year. It is unlikely that these companies will be the last where the reform law combines Speed about the Globalism.