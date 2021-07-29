In Peru, the new president, Point Pedro Castillo, promises constitutional reform

The new Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, addressed the nation at the inauguration ceremony on July 28, 2021 in Lima. KAREL NAVARRO / AFP

Former Editor-in-Chief Castillo, 51, was sworn in as Peru’s new president on Wednesday, July 28, saying he wanted to end corruption in the country and announce a constitutional reform plan.

“I swear to God, to my family, to the farmers, to the tribal people (…), Fishermen, doctors, children, youth I will carry the burdens of the President “, Announced the new president of the Left before Parliament. “I swear to the people of Peru, for a country free of corruption and for a new constitution.”, He added, wearing a black Andean pants and now the popular white hat.

He then received a two-tone scarf from the hands of the new parliamentarian, Maria del Carmen Alva.

The inauguration takes place on the twentieth anniversary of the independence of the Andean nation of 33 million people. Festivals are scheduled until Friday. The ceremony was attended by King Felipe VI of Spain, six presidents of the region, US Secretary of State Miguel Cardona and former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The 51-year-old former unionist has spent his entire life in a rural school in the north of the country. Ten days ago he was officially declared the winner of the second round of the June 6 presidential election.

A farmer in power

The proliferation of appeals from his opponent has delayed the populist right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori from announcing the results for several weeks, especially on this tight ballot.

“This is the first time this country has been ruled by a farmer.”, Mr. Castillo said during his first speech as head of state. “During the election campaign, we said we were going to take over. This is completely wrong. We want the economy to be in order.”He continued his new endeavor to reassure the business community that the left could cause a radical turn in this country, marked by decades of radical liberal economic policies.

On Friday, Mr. Castillo had already rejected any attempt to copy “Samples” Strangers, he insists no “Saviste”, நி “Communist”, Representing the powers in Caracas and Havana.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Lukashenko’s government in 1993, and called for a “draft constitutional amendment” to replace the current one. Peru can not be “Convicted of being a prisoner of this 1993 constitution”, Is estimated to be the new head of state. “We will present a bill in Parliament to amend it, which, after being debated by Parliament, will be approved and put to a vote.”, He added.

The campaign was polarized to a climax

“However, we need to adjust our position with Parliament.”, He admitted, when he was his party, Free Peru has the most seats (37 out of 130), but in a highly divided parliament there is minimal representation of ten parties without an absolute majority.

In a country marked by strong institutional instability, three presidents have won each other in a week by the end of 2020, and after a campaign polarized between the two extremes, the question of its room for maneuver remains open.

The new president must manage the Govt-19 epidemic that has dramatically affected the country and revive the economy, which fell by 11.12% by 2020. Degrades more than 195,000 deaths due to major illness, the highest mortality rate in the world population.

“Pedro Castillo’s biggest challenge is not to deceive people who need quick answers because they can no longer work and risk their lives because of hunger or Govt-19.”, Analyst Hugo Otero told the Agencies France-Presse.

A week ago, this political newcomer, who will soon announce his government, began to appeal to it “All professionals, the most deserving and most determined people in the country.” So they have to join his team.