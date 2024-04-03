Iowa-LSU March Madness ratings in Elite Eight set ESPN records

Monday night's elite eight match between Iowa and LSU It was watched by 12.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, making it the most-watched college basketball game of all time and the most-watched college basketball game of all-time on ESPN platforms.

Iowa State won 94-87 in the national title rematch to deny LSU the chance to win a second straight championship.

LSU's 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes last year tied the previous record, averaging 9.9 million viewers and peaking at 12.6 million viewers. That game was broadcast by ABC. It aired Monday on ESPN.

Monday's game peaked at 16.1 million viewers, according to ESPN.

He told ESPN The contest attracted the second-highest viewership of any basketball game on the network since 2012, behind only Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, which Sports Media Monitor says Withdrawal of 13.6 million

Follow the madness: NCAA women's basketball scores, schedules, teams, and more.

The Women's Elite Eight tournament was the most watched tournament ever, He told ESPN. Plus 12.3 million watched Iowa-LSU, 6.7 million watched USC-UConn, 3.1 million watched Oregon State-South Carolina and 2.5 million watched NC State-Texas – giving the Elite Eight four of the five most-watched games in The tour is on record.

Iowa State guard Kaitlyn Clark scored 41 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds on Monday and was named Albany Regional Player of the Year 2. She also became Division I's all-time leader in career 3-pointers and broke the NCAA Tournament assists record of 136. Her 3 points tied a single-game tournament record.

The Hawkeyes advanced to the Final Four and will play UConn, which defeated USC 80-73 in the Portland Region 3 Regional. The last time these two teams met in the tournament was in the Sweet 16 in 2021, and UConn won 92-72. Paige Bueckers scored 18 goals in that game for the Huskies, while Clark led Iowa with 21 goals.

Contributing: Jess Evans